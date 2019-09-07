FlypMe (FYP) Price Hits $0.0291 on Major Exchanges

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One FlypMe token can currently be purchased for $0.0291 or 0.00000281 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, FlypMe has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $513,089.00 and approximately $106.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00214041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.23 or 0.01266202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000574 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000138 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00085083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00016836 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000398 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe’s launch date was June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

