Forage Orbit Garant (TSE:OGD) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.21

Shares of Forage Orbit Garant Inc (TSE:OGD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.21 and traded as high as $0.99. Forage Orbit Garant shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 1,900 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.07, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.20. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00.

Forage Orbit Garant Company Profile (TSE:OGD)

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, United States, Central and South America, West Africa, and Kazakhstan. It provides underground and surface drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Forage Orbit Garant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forage Orbit Garant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.