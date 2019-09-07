Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.54

Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.54 and traded as high as $19.87. Forestar Group shares last traded at $19.83, with a volume of 6,592 shares.

FOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research set a $24.00 price target on Forestar Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Forestar Group in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Forestar Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $88.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOR. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 299.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,199 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 1,217.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,029 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 12.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 49,883 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,517 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

