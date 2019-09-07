Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Analysts forecast that Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) will announce $1.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.96 billion. Fortive reported sales of $1.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive will report full-year sales of $7.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.78 billion to $8.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fortive.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 38.22%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Fortive in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Fortive from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen cut Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.04.

FTV stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,012,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,580. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.31 and a 200-day moving average of $79.67. Fortive has a one year low of $62.89 and a one year high of $89.48. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 9.15%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 34,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $2,435,332.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,060.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTV. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Fortive by 158.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 514.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortive (FTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.