Frank S. Pellegrino Sells 750 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Stock

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) VP Frank S. Pellegrino sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.78, for a total value of $71,085.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,096.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ JBSS traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.54. 73,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,048. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.12 and a 52-week high of $96.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.45.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $216.76 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 4.50%.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th.

JBSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti raised their price objective on John B. Sanfilippo & Son from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBSS. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2,467.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

