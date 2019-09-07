Fresnillo Plc (LON:FRES) Receives GBX 889.10 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fresnillo Plc (LON:FRES) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 891.60 ($11.65).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRES shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 725 ($9.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 811 ($10.60) target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 760 ($9.93) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

In other news, insider Charles Jacobs bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 626 ($8.18) per share, for a total transaction of £10,016 ($13,087.68).

Fresnillo has a 52-week low of GBX 570 ($7.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,028 ($13.43). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 710.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 794.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.08, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion and a PE ratio of 29.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Fresnillo’s payout ratio is 0.58%.

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Juanicipio, Las Casas, Cebollitas Cluster, Centauro Deep, Centauro Pit Expansion as part of Herradura, and Orisyvo.

