FuzeX (FXT) Trading 8.7% Higher Over Last Week

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last week, FuzeX has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. FuzeX has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $26,799.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FuzeX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cobinhood, CoinBene and CPDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FuzeX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009639 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00216097 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.73 or 0.01264848 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000581 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000140 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00086396 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00016728 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000393 BTC.

FuzeX Token Profile

FuzeX launched on January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 824,627,153 tokens. The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co. FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co.

FuzeX Token Trading

FuzeX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin, CPDAX, CoinBene, Coinbe, Allbit, HitBTC, COSS, Token Store and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FuzeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FuzeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.