G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Lowered to Market Perform at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has $20.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $34.00.

GIII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub cut G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. TheStreet cut G-III Apparel Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price target on G-III Apparel Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.90.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.45. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.79.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $643.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, CEO Morris Goldfarb acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,058,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,250,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,040,285.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,841,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $201,268,000 after acquiring an additional 599,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,714,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,696,000 after acquiring an additional 131,899 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,144,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,585,000 after acquiring an additional 58,455 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,455,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,248,000 after acquiring an additional 209,171 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 45.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,266,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,694,000 after purchasing an additional 713,195 shares in the last quarter.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

