G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

GIII has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered G-III Apparel Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price target on G-III Apparel Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.90.

Shares of GIII stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $24.18. 1,446,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.47. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $48.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average is $31.45.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $643.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.16 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Morris Goldfarb acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,058,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,250,483 shares in the company, valued at $86,040,285.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIII. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,266,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,694,000 after buying an additional 713,195 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,841,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,268,000 after buying an additional 599,647 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter worth $14,552,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,061 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,747,000 after buying an additional 373,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter worth $10,429,000.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

