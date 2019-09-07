G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) PT Lowered to $34.00

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $47.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GIII. KeyCorp reduced their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine lowered G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. B. Riley reduced their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered G-III Apparel Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.90.

GIII opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.47. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average is $31.45.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $643.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.16 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 4.53%. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, CEO Morris Goldfarb acquired 40,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $1,058,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,250,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,040,285.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at about $204,000.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

