Gamma Communications’ (GAMA) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their overweight rating on shares of Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) in a research note released on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GAMA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Gamma Communications from GBX 1,130 ($14.77) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gamma Communications from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target (up from GBX 1,070 ($13.98)) on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an add rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,199 ($15.67).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,053.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,046.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Gamma Communications has a 12-month low of GBX 640 ($8.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,250 ($16.33). The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 38.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Gamma Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

About Gamma Communications

Gamma Communications plc provides voice, data, and mobile services for the business market in the United Kingdom. Its voice services include hosted phone system, horizon call center, connect, PBX v hosted, SIP trunk, inbound, call and line, and SIP trunk call manager; and data services comprise broadband, fiber broadband, assured and converged broadband, fiber Ethernet, Ethernet in the first mile, fiber to the cabinet (FTTC) Ethernet, converged FTTC broadband, converged Ethernet, and converged private network services.

