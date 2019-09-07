GAP (NYSE:GPS) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) were up 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.23 and last traded at $16.99, approximately 8,067,424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 6,111,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.11.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GPS shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 target price on GAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GAP in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 target price on GAP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. MKM Partners set a $18.00 target price on GAP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on GAP from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. GAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.50.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gap Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. This is a positive change from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.45%.

In other GAP news, CEO Mcneil S. Fiske, Jr. sold 16,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $291,294.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its holdings in GAP by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 61,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of GAP by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,060 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of GAP by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,162 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of GAP by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 25,191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of GAP by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

