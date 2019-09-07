GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GCI Liberty, Inc. provides telecommunication services. The Company offers broadband, television, tariff information, bills payment, connection and installation and other related services. GCI Liberty, Inc. is headquartered in Alaska, North America. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GLIBA. Pivotal Research set a $75.00 price target on shares of GCI Liberty and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of GCI Liberty in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of GCI Liberty in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of GCI Liberty from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLIBA opened at $63.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. GCI Liberty has a 12 month low of $38.72 and a 12 month high of $64.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.09. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $64,489.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,031.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GCI Liberty by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,812,000 after acquiring an additional 58,070 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in GCI Liberty by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in GCI Liberty in the 1st quarter valued at $420,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in GCI Liberty by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in GCI Liberty by 1,575.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GCI Liberty Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

