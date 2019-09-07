Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.20.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Generac from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Generac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

In related news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 7,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $542,015.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Russell S. Minick sold 10,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total value of $763,342.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,755.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GNRC traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $79.95. 9,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,102. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.71 and a 200 day moving average of $61.94. Generac has a twelve month low of $45.43 and a twelve month high of $80.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $541.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.96 million. Generac had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Generac will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

