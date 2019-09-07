General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,767 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 791,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,426,000 after purchasing an additional 24,451 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,511,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $551,080,000 after purchasing an additional 193,294 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 59.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $404,000. Finally, United Bank raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,029 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.38, for a total value of $2,642,783.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,072,161.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Lagrand Burns bought 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $179.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,550.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,297.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.35.

GD traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $192.67. The stock had a trading volume of 682,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,886. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $143.87 and a 12-month high of $207.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.98. The company has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

