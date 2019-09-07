General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. cut its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of The West boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 24,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 103,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.5% in the second quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 6.5% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GD traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $192.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,889. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $143.87 and a 12-month high of $207.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.36 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.73%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.38, for a total transaction of $2,642,783.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,072,161.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Lagrand Burns purchased 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $179.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,550.04. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 39,643 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,297.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GD. Cowen set a $202.00 price objective on General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.35.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

