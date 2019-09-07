Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,433 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Gentex by 15.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,096 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Gentex in the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Gentex by 4.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 172,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Gentex by 0.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,729,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,789,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $27.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,321,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,278. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.33. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $27.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $468.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.40%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. B. Riley set a $29.00 price objective on Gentex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Gentex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.66.

In other Gentex news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 5,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $142,804.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $71,373.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,496.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,543 shares of company stock worth $952,059 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

