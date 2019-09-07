Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) shares rose 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.48 and last traded at $38.45, approximately 257,300 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 208,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.56.

THRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Gentherm from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Argus downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Gentherm had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $243.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Gentherm Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kenneth John Phillips sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $53,073.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,069 shares in the company, valued at $634,082.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gentherm by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,573,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $149,495,000 after buying an additional 69,697 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Gentherm by 1.0% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,973,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,560,000 after buying an additional 19,943 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Gentherm by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,614,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,548,000 after buying an additional 31,233 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Gentherm by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,190,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,816,000 after buying an additional 123,463 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in Gentherm by 3.7% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,151,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,183,000 after buying an additional 40,643 shares during the period.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

