Gexan (GEX) Price Hits $0.0378

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Gexan coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0378 or 0.00000359 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, Gexan has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. Gexan has a total market capitalization of $37,775.00 and $40,854.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.83 or 0.00815643 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00020952 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00234376 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005953 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003652 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Gexan Profile

GEX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,216,745 coins and its circulating supply is 998,689 coins. The official website for Gexan is gexan.io. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gexan is medium.com/@gexanlottery.

Buying and Selling Gexan

Gexan can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gexan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gexan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

