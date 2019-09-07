Gexan Hits One Day Volume of $43,946.00 (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Gexan has a market capitalization of $37,635.00 and approximately $43,946.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gexan coin can now be purchased for about $0.0379 or 0.00000366 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and P2PB2B. During the last week, Gexan has traded down 20% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.60 or 0.00777654 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00019809 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00231341 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005812 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003586 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011007 BTC.

Gexan Coin Profile

Gexan is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,210,805 coins and its circulating supply is 991,951 coins. Gexan’s official message board is medium.com/@gexanlottery. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gexan is gexan.io.

Buying and Selling Gexan

Gexan can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gexan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gexan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

