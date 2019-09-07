Girard Partners LTD. Decreases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.3% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 72,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,237,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 47.1% in the second quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 37,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 12,041 shares during the period. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $1,131,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 88.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 13,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.23.

Shares of BABA traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.20. 6,127,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,497,347. The stock has a market cap of $443.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.09. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $129.77 and a 12 month high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $114.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.65 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 24.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

