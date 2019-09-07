Global Endowment Management LP Cuts Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Global Endowment Management LP lessened its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,690 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 40,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 14,023 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 54,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 27,036 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 368,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,008,000 after purchasing an additional 184,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.13 per share, with a total value of $33,263.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $76,225.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,604 shares of company stock worth $138,479. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $31.55. The stock had a trading volume of 175,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FAST. BidaskClub upgraded Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Fastenal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Fastenal from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fastenal from $31.50 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.36.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

