Global Endowment Management LP Has $335,000 Holdings in Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Global Endowment Management LP lessened its holdings in Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,830 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Cimpress by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Cimpress during the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress during the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Aegis restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cimpress in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.

In other news, EVP Donald Leblanc sold 6,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $777,136.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,095.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR traded up $3.99 on Friday, hitting $117.34. 21,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,673. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.51. Cimpress NV has a one year low of $73.74 and a one year high of $146.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.05.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.74. Cimpress had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 85.75%. The company had revenue of $674.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cimpress NV will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

