Global Endowment Management LP Has $413,000 Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Global Endowment Management LP lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 59.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the quarter. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 119.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Lam Research by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.71. 129,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.28 and a 200-day moving average of $190.77. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $122.64 and a 12 month high of $232.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, August 5th. Cfra set a $210.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.00.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $819,279.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,857 shares of company stock valued at $8,533,788. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

