Global Endowment Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Global Endowment Management LP reduced its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,030 shares during the quarter. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

In other news, CEO Marcus Ryu sold 9,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $969,828.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,800.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Curtis Smith sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $69,941.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,289.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,868,948. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GWRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.56.

GWRE stock traded up $15.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.45. 178,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,632. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,225.11, a PEG ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.17. Guidewire Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.82 and a fifty-two week high of $109.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $207.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.61 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.66%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.