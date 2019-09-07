Global Endowment Management LP Purchases Shares of 11,870 Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (NYSE:PEO)

Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (NYSE:PEO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 9.2% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 7.3% in the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 22,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 107.6% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 12,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Adams Natural Resources Fund alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Clarus Securities reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

NYSE:PEO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,258. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.25. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $20.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (NYSE:PEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.