Global Value Fund Ltd (ASX:GVF) Insider Christopher (Chris) Cuffe Acquires 27,937 Shares of Stock

Global Value Fund Ltd (ASX:GVF) insider Christopher (Chris) Cuffe acquired 27,937 shares of Global Value Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.04 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of A$28,914.80 ($20,506.95).

Global Value Fund Ltd has a 12-month low of A$0.93 ($0.66) and a 12-month high of A$1.12 ($0.79). The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$1.02 and its 200 day moving average is A$1.01.

Get Global Value Fund alerts:

Global Value Fund Company Profile

Global Value Fund Limited is an open ended equity mutual fund launched Mirabella Financial Services LLP. The fund is managed by Metage Capital Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also invests in the closed ended funds. It invests in the value stocks of companies.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Global Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.