Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GOGO. William Blair raised Gogo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Capital began coverage on Gogo in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Gogo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gogo from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gogo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.78. 1,474,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,322. Gogo has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $7.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.59.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $213.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gogo will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles C. Townsend purchased 65,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $258,664.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles C. Townsend purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $443,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,608.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 265,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,013 in the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gogo during the second quarter worth $25,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Gogo during the second quarter worth $40,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gogo during the second quarter worth $44,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Gogo during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Gogo during the first quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

