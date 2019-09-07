Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) were up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.53 and last traded at $16.47, approximately 1,012,350 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,132,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.53.

A number of analysts have commented on GOL shares. Buckingham Research cut shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.80 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.93 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.49.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.37 million. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 48,973 shares in the last quarter. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

