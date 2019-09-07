Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.04

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.04 and traded as high as $4.14. Golden Star Resources shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 42,850 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins downgraded Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Golden Star Resources from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Beacon Securities downgraded Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.03. The stock has a market cap of $444.21 million and a PE ratio of -17.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 316.59.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile (TSE:GSC)

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

