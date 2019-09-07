Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.76

Goldstone Resources Ltd (LON:GRL) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.76 and traded as low as $1.81. Goldstone Resources shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 5,000 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.24.

About Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL)

Goldstone Resources Limited is engaged in the exploration and mining of gold and associated elements. The Company operates through two segments: exploration and corporate. Its exploration segment includes Homase and Akrokerri licenses (Ghana), the Manso Amenfi license (Ghana), the Sangola license (Senegal), the Oyem license (Gabon) and the Ngoutou license (Gabon).

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldstone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldstone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.