GravityCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $111,116.00 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $111,116.00 and $1,604.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GravityCoin has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009547 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00215807 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.00 or 0.01282933 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000566 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000148 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00086983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00016986 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000389 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 2,517,595 coins. The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX. The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin.

GravityCoin Coin Trading

GravityCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

