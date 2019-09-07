GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $329.93 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) will post $329.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for GrubHub’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $327.80 million and the highest is $332.12 million. GrubHub reported sales of $247.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrubHub will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GrubHub.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. GrubHub had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $325.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GrubHub from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.14.

In other news, insider Samuel Pike Hall sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $53,116.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,653.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Margo Drucker sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total transaction of $39,616.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,495.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,967,397 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GrubHub by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 840,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,549,000 after buying an additional 48,515 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in GrubHub by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in GrubHub by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in GrubHub by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in GrubHub by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB remained flat at $$60.40 during trading on Wednesday. 2,862,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804,009. GrubHub has a 12 month low of $55.61 and a 12 month high of $149.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.32 and its 200-day moving average is $69.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.25.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

