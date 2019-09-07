Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.00.

OMAB stock opened at $48.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.78. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 1 year low of $33.39 and a 1 year high of $58.10.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $113.38 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 38.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMAB. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 58.5% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. American Beacon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 54.0% in the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 22.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

