Grupo Mexico (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.54

Grupo Mexico S.A. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.54 and traded as low as $2.31. Grupo Mexico shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Mexico from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54.

Grupo Mexico Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GMBXF)

Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, rail transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for, exploits, and obtains minerals, metals, and other byproducts, including copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

