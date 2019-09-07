Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Shares Gap Up to $2.72

Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.08, but opened at $2.72. Grupo Supervielle shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 120,184 shares traded.

SUPV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Grupo Supervielle from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $13.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $284.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUPV. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV)

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

