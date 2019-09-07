Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-1.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $759-771 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $798.98 million.Guidewire Software also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $1.10-1.22 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GWRE. ValuEngine raised Guidewire Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.22.

GWRE traded up $14.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,948,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,623. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $73.82 and a 52-week high of $113.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.29. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $207.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Curtis Smith sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $69,941.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,289.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven P. Sherry sold 4,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $474,052.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,499.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,702 shares of company stock worth $1,868,948 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

