Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) COO Naihui Miao Sells 166,230 Shares of Stock

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) COO Naihui Miao sold 166,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $119,685.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,214. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Gulf Resources stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.76. 16,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,538. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04. Gulf Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.28.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gulf Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) by 253.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,155 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Gulf Resources worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in bromine, crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

