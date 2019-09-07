H C Slingsby (LON:SLNG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $51.50

Shares of H C Slingsby PLC (LON:SLNG) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 51.50 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 65 ($0.85), with a volume of 24 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65 ($0.85).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,167.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $650,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 81.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 91.79.

H C Slingsby Company Profile (LON:SLNG)

H C Slingsby plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the merchanting and distribution of industrial and commercial equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of incidental purchasing supplies for various sectors, such as handling and lifting, wheel and castor, ladder and step, storage and shelving, office, safety and security, personal protective equipment and work wear, cleaning and hygiene, mailroom and packaging, workshop and maintenance, waste and recycling, premise, locker and cloakroom, sign and label, and flooring and matting.

