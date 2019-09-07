HAIER ELECTRONI/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRELY) Trading Up 6.6%

HAIER ELECTRONI/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRELY)’s stock price was up 6.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.50 and last traded at $27.50, approximately 509 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 5,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.80.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.19.

About HAIER ELECTRONI/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRELY)

Haier Electronics Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of washing machines and water heaters under the brand name of Haier, Casarte, and Leader in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Washing Machine Business, Water Heater Business, Channel Services Business, and Logistics Business.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for HAIER ELECTRONI/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HAIER ELECTRONI/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.