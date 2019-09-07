Halfords Group’s (HFD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Halfords Group (LON:HFD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Halfords Group from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Halfords Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price (down previously from GBX 200 ($2.61)) on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Monday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 243 ($3.18).

Get Halfords Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 185.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 222.28. Halfords Group has a 1-year low of GBX 162 ($2.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 354 ($4.63). The company has a market cap of $336.91 million and a P/E ratio of 8.06.

Halfords Group Company Profile

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates in two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The company retails auto parts, accessories, cycles, and cycle accessories; and provides garage servicing and auto repair services.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.