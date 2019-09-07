Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Halliburton reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. Edward Jones cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Halliburton from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Halliburton from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. AltaCorp Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.26.

HAL stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.09. 10,773,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,588,444. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.95. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $42.57. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 6.6% in the first quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 374,824 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after buying an additional 23,214 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,924,297 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $85,682,000 after acquiring an additional 63,800 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $2,150,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 131.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,361 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 24,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

