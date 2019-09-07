Harmony Market Cap Hits $22.81 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last week, Harmony has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One Harmony token can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX. Harmony has a total market cap of $22.81 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00038550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $437.04 or 0.04153198 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Harmony Token Profile

Harmony is a token. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,573,881,784 tokens. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops.

Harmony Token Trading

Harmony can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

