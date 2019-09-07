Harmony (ONE) Price Tops $0.0090 on Top Exchanges

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 6th. One Harmony token can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX. Harmony has a total market cap of $23.15 million and approximately $6.60 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Harmony has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Harmony alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038102 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $423.04 or 0.04081553 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000120 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony (ONE) is a token. It was first traded on September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,573,619,127 tokens. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.