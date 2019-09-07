Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) CEO Joseph A. Jolson Buys 2,213 Shares

Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) CEO Joseph A. Jolson acquired 2,213 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $21,798.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

HCAP traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,380. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $59.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.68. Harvest Capital Credit Corp has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 10.39, a current ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. Harvest Capital Credit had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 6.25%. Equities analysts predict that Harvest Capital Credit Corp will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. Harvest Capital Credit’s payout ratio is presently 103.23%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Harvest Capital Credit worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

