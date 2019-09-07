Harvey Norman (ASX:HVN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.06

Shares of Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.06 and traded as high as $4.48. Harvey Norman shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 4,907,488 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.82.

Harvey Norman Company Profile (ASX:HVN)

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited grants franchises to independent franchisees. Its franchisees sell products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computers and communications, bedding and manchester, kitchen appliances, small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and flooring.

