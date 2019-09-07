HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in HCP were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCP by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of HCP by 2.1% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of HCP by 2.2% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCP by 23.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of HCP by 5.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

In other HCP news, COO Thomas Klaritch sold 35,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $1,261,204.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,303,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded HCP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on HCP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Raymond James upgraded HCP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays started coverage on HCP in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on HCP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.11.

HCP traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.58. 2,108,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,513,335. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.25. HCP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.86.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $489.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.67 million. HCP had a net margin of 53.57% and a return on equity of 15.54%. HCP’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HCP, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. HCP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.32%.

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

