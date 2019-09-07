Head-To-Head Contrast: NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) vs. Montage Resources (OTCMKTS:MR)

NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) and Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR and Montage Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Montage Resources 0 1 1 0 2.50

Montage Resources has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 245.35%. Given Montage Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Montage Resources is more favorable than NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR and Montage Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR -30.32% -19.06% -5.21% Montage Resources 9.01% 9.50% 4.66%

Volatility & Risk

NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Montage Resources has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR and Montage Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR $389.93 million 0.56 -$120.69 million ($0.05) -93.00 Montage Resources $515.15 million 0.23 $18.83 million N/A N/A

Montage Resources has higher revenue and earnings than NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.5% of Montage Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Montage Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Montage Resources beats NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR Company Profile

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas. Its principal producing asset is 100% owned Chinarevskoye field located in North-western Kazakhstan. As of January 1, 2019, the company had a proved and probable reserve of 410 mmboe. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the Netherlands.

Montage Resources Company Profile

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Eclipse Resources Corporation and changed its name to Montage Resources Corporation in February 2019. Montage Resources Corporation was founded in 2011 and is based in Irving, Texas.

