Head-To-Head Review: Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) versus Cango (NYSE:CANG)

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) and Cango (NYSE:CANG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Veeva Systems and Cango’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veeva Systems $862.21 million 26.87 $229.83 million $1.24 126.88 Cango $158.74 million 5.03 $44.03 million $0.31 17.03

Veeva Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Cango. Cango is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veeva Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Veeva Systems and Cango, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veeva Systems 0 6 11 0 2.65 Cango 0 0 0 0 N/A

Veeva Systems presently has a consensus target price of $169.63, suggesting a potential upside of 7.81%. Given Veeva Systems’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Veeva Systems is more favorable than Cango.

Profitability

This table compares Veeva Systems and Cango’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veeva Systems 29.72% 18.87% 14.50% Cango 25.16% 6.20% 4.51%

Risk and Volatility

Veeva Systems has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cango has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.0% of Veeva Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of Cango shares are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of Veeva Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Veeva Systems beats Cango on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety. It also provides professional and support services in the areas of implementation and deployment planning and project management; requirements analysis, solution design, and configuration; systems environment management and deployment services; services focused on advancing or transforming business and operating processes related to Veeva solutions; technical consulting services related to data migration and systems integrations; training on its solutions; and ongoing managed services that include outsourced systems administration. The company was formerly known as Verticals onDemand, Inc. and changed its name to Veeva Systems Inc. in April 2009. Veeva Systems Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Cango Company Profile

Cango Inc. operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

