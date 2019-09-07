Head-To-Head Survey: Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) vs. Texas Instruments (OTCMKTS:TXN)

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) and Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Texas Instruments pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Netlist does not pay a dividend. Texas Instruments pays out 56.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Texas Instruments has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Texas Instruments has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Netlist has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Texas Instruments and Netlist’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Instruments $15.78 billion 7.52 $5.58 billion $5.42 23.45 Netlist $33.53 million 1.38 -$17.12 million ($0.16) -1.94

Texas Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than Netlist. Netlist is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Instruments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.1% of Texas Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Texas Instruments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Netlist shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Instruments and Netlist’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Instruments 34.98% 57.25% 29.64% Netlist -61.84% N/A -72.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Texas Instruments and Netlist, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Instruments 2 17 11 0 2.30 Netlist 0 0 0 0 N/A

Texas Instruments currently has a consensus target price of $118.43, indicating a potential downside of 6.81%. Given Texas Instruments’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Texas Instruments is more favorable than Netlist.

Summary

Texas Instruments beats Netlist on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products. This segment also provides signal chain products that sense, condition, and measure signals to allow information to be transferred or converted for further processing and control for use in amplifier, data converter, interface product, motor drive, clock, and sensing product end-markets; and integrated analog and standard products, which are primarily for sale into personal electronics, industrial, and automotive markets. The Embedded Processing segment offers connected microcontrollers, such as microcontrollers, microcontrollers with integrated wireless capabilities, and stand-alone wireless connectivity solutions that are used in electronic equipment to sense, connect, log, and transfer data; digital signal processors for mathematical computations; and applications processors for specific computing activity. This segment offers products for use in various markets, principally industrial and automotive. The company also provides DLP products, primarily for use in projectors to create high-definition images; calculators; and application-specific integrated circuits. Texas Instruments Incorporated markets and sells its semiconductor products through direct sales and distributors, as well as online. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers Hybri dual in-line memory module (DIMM), a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM)and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds. The company also provides nonvolatile (NV) memory products, such as EXPRESSvault PCIe, a plug-and-play memory card, which offers data acceleration and data protection for server appliances; NVvault DDR3 NVDIMM comprising data acceleration and data protection in a joint electron device engineering council (JEDEC)standard DD3 interface for integration into industry-standard server and storage solutions; NVvault DDR4 NVDIMM, which provides data acceleration and data protection in a JEDEC standard DDR4 interface; and specialty DIMMs and embedded flash products for use in data center and industrial applications. In addition, it resells Samsung products; and sells component inventory of DRAM ICs and NAND flash to distributors and other users of memory integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its products primarily to original equipment manufacturers through a direct sales force and a network of independent sales representatives. Netlist, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

